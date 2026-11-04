Iran to respond to any new attack beyond its origin

Pointing to the new military doctrine of Iran’s armed forces in the face of new aggression as outlined by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution recently, Hamidreza Moqadamfar, an advisor to the IRGC commander-in-chief warned, “If the enemy once again dares to initiate a war, we will confront it using new models.”

Iran’s response will be “disproportionate” and will have no geographical or time limits, he said, accoriding to Press TV.

“Our responses will no longer be proportionate or commensurate; we will set their assets ablaze—beyond the point of attack, and regardless of time or location.”

“If they target our commanders this time, they should expect the annihilation of their own commanders and leaders,” he added.

He made the remarks in a speech on the anniversary of the takeover of the US embassy in Tehran, also known in Iran as the “Den of Espionage”, by Iranian students, less than a year after the Islamic Revolution toppled the US-backed Pahlavi dictatorship in 1979.

Moqadamfar said this year’s anniversary comes as the United States’ military has also been pushed out of the region and is suffering several defeats.

“The enemy’s hollow power has collapsed, and their military prestige has been severely damaged,” he said, citing as evidence the downing of 56 highly advanced American drones.

Referring to the defeat US President Donald Trump and Republicans suffered in the 2026 midterm elections, Moqadamfar said, “The outcome of this country’s recent election was not merely the defeat of one party by another; rather, it served as a major referendum against Trump’s policies, and Iran played a key role in bringing about this defeat.”

“Global hatred toward Trump and [Israel’s prime minister Benjamin] Netanyahu has gone up significantly, and their policies have met with failure—even in the electoral arena,” he added.

The Israeli prime minister and his allies lost their parliamentary majority following the October 27 elections.

In the United States, Democrats seized full control of the US Congress on Tuesday, capturing both the Senate and House of Representatives in a stunning nationwide rejection of Trump and his Republican Party.

The results reflected deep public anger over soaring living costs, controversial tariffs, and Trump's war against Iran, which has sent fuel prices skyrocketing and compounded widespread dissatisfaction with an already deeply unpopular president.

MNA