Iran strongly slams German FM remarks

In a post on his X account, Baqaei wrote that once, Chancellor Merz had enthusiastically declared that Israel was doing "our dirty work" with its attack on Iran, adding that yet just a few months later, the same chancellor laments that this war is costing the European economy 100 billion euros!

Now his foreign minister also feels compelled to justify the military assault on Iran. He is marked by such indifference and such profound moral decay that he neither acknowledges the human casualties and war crimes committed nor grasps the economic damage that this war inflicts on his own country and Europe, Baqaei added.

"From harm one becomes wise," says a German proverb. Yet Hans Guck-in-die-Luft appears to be unteachable.

MNA