The positions taken by J.D. Vance in recent weeks—which differ from those of Donald Trump regarding the initiation or continuation of a war with Iran—along with his recent message to Major General Mohsen Rezaei (Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council), may signal an intent by American Republicans to prepare Vance for the 2028 presidential race, regardless of the message's specific content or Iran's response.

Facing a weakened base due to Trump’s failed approach toward Iran—and seeing the party on the verge of defeat against the Democrats in congressional elections—Republicans are seeking to groom a figure distinct from Trump for the 2028 presidential election.

Republicans believe that Vance—as a vice-presidential candidate who has historically expressed skepticism toward foreign military interventions—could attract a specific segment of the electorate by voicing opposition to a costly and futile war against Iran.

To properly assess J.D. Vance’s stance, one must distinguish between his opposition to a prolonged, costly war and an opposition to any form of military action against Iran. Vance’s position is not an objection to the use of American military power to secure national interests; rather, it is an opposition specifically to long, expensive wars.

On October 17, 2026, he alluded to a divergence of opinion between himself and Trump regarding a potential war with Iran. In doing so, Vance signaled that he is not merely a continuation of Trump’s warmongering policies, but rather someone who holds independent views on critical issues such as war and foreign policy. During the 2024 election campaign, in a conversation with American comedian and critic Tim Dillon, he stated that a war with Iran would not be in America's interest and would entail an extremely heavy cost.

On February 26, 2026, he also told The Washington Post that the United States should avoid becoming mired in a years-long war with no clear end in sight, and should instead favor a diplomatic approach. Nevertheless, Vance did not rule out the possibility of limited military action to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. On one hand, Vance seeks to appeal to the anti-war faction within the Republican Party; on the other, he fears that distancing himself too much from Trump could invite the president's wrath and cost him the support of Trump’s loyal base.

Vance is well aware that if he defends Trump too fervently, he will fail to establish himself as a distinct alternative for the presidency. At the same time, Vance’s opposition to costly wars could be a tactical move by the Republicans to help him forge a political identity independent of Trump.

To counter Democratic narratives regarding Trump’s alleged warmongering, the Republican Party might encourage Vance to criticize the prospect of a Trump-led war with Iran—while remaining committed to the "America First" doctrine and opposing the entanglement of the U.S. in protracted conflicts. The Republican Party’s efforts to groom Vance have not gone unnoticed by the media; a report by The Guardian on October 24, 2026, suggests that his prominent role within the party may serve as a dry run for a potential presidential bid in 2028. As the 2028 elections approach, it appears that Republicans will urge Vance to express his opposition to Trump—and to America’s hawkish, interventionist policies—more explicitly and independently.

By gradually distancing himself from Trump, Vance would aim to secure the support of Republican donors for a potential electoral bid. The Republicans will likely frame any aggression by Trump against Iran as a unilateral, unauthorized action—one taken without the party’s consent. By positioning Vance as a figure who stands in opposition to Trump, they intend to prepare him for a run in the 2028 presidential election.

Crucially, the defeat of the United States and the Zionist regime—coupled with Iran’s sustained national cohesion and military strength—serves as the primary motivation for Republicans seeking a way out of the current crisis and a means to distance themselves from Trump.

According to a Reuters report from October 7, 2026, two-thirds of Republican candidates in critical House and Senate races have either diverged from Trump on certain policy issues or sought to diminish their association with him. In 12 out of the 62 races examined, disagreements regarding the war with Iran emerged as a central issue. The economic strain caused by the conflict—exacerbated by Iran’s strategic management of the Strait of Hormuz—has fueled opposition among some Republicans, who are increasingly concerned about rising fuel prices and the resulting financial burden on households.



These developments suggest that America’s failure in the war with Iran is not merely a military setback; it also serves as a litmus test for the future direction of the Republican Party.

In essence, the heavy costs of the war for the United States, combined with the failure to achieve stated objectives—a direct result of Iran’s military prowess—are the primary drivers behind the realignment of power within the Republican Party.

MNA