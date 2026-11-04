Trump’s economic plan against Iran backfired: Hemmati

In remarks published on Wednesday after the Republican Party was defeated Hemmati said efforts to undermine Iran’s economy and bring about its collapse within two weeks had resulted in the Republican Party being politically sidelined in the US Congress.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on February 14, 2026, that Iran would face a severe economic crisis if its oil exports were reduced to 100,000 barrels per day. In mid-September, he also said, “We are going to bring Iran to its knees economically.”

On October 27, Bessent predicted that Iran’s economy would collapse within two weeks. The following day, he published an image referring to a target exchange rate of 300,000 tomans per US dollar in Iran.

Hemmati also said that, one month after the Central Bank launched its foreign exchange intervention in the banknote market, experts were now in a better position to assess the policy’s impact on the currency market.

MNA