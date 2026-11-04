  1. Politics
Nov 4, 2026, 8:57 PM

Anyone who confronts Iran, will have to pay price for it

Anyone who confronts Iran, will have to pay price for it

TEHRAN, Nov. 04 (MNA) – Iran’s Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Mohsen Rezaei, warned that anyone who confronts Iran will pay the price, both on the battlefield and at their own doorstep.

In a post on his account on X on Wednesday, Rezaei pointed to the the US President Donald Trump and his Republican Part's defeat in the recent US elections and said the Iranian nation had inflicted a strategic defeat on US President Donald Trump on the battlefield and in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as a political defeat in Washington.

He added that Americans had been left to bear the costs of Trump’s war. “Anyone who takes on Iran will pay the price—from the battlefield to their own doorstep,” Rezaei warned.

MNA/7000656

News ID 249175

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