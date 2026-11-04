Anyone who confronts Iran, will have to pay price for it

In a post on his account on X on Wednesday, Rezaei pointed to the the US President Donald Trump and his Republican Part's defeat in the recent US elections and said the Iranian nation had inflicted a strategic defeat on US President Donald Trump on the battlefield and in the Strait of Hormuz, as well as a political defeat in Washington.

He added that Americans had been left to bear the costs of Trump’s war. “Anyone who takes on Iran will pay the price—from the battlefield to their own doorstep,” Rezaei warned.

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