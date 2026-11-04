US faces united front in Hormuz, Bab al-Mandab: Gen. Ghaani

In an interview with Sepahnews website published on Wednesday, Brigadier General Ghaani warned the United States against miscalculating the capabilities of the Resistance Front, stressing that its strategic depth extends beyond the range of its weapons.

Ghaani said the entire Resistance Front now constitutes a single front with unity across different arenas.

“Those irresponsible US leaders should know that today the entire Resistance is one front with unity across different arenas. Therefore, do not calculate the depth of the front based on weapons range alone; you must also factor in the depth of the Resistance,” he said.

“Otherwise, you will end up fighting a war with weapons in the Strait of Hormuz while facing the opening of the Bab el-Mandeb through Resistance,” Ghaani added.

Referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s role in triggering the US war against Iran and its consequences for the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb, the Quds Force commander said US President Donald Trump had gambled on war with Iran after being misled by Netanyahu.

He said the outcome had been the loss of America’s 250-year reputation and its defeat in the Strait of Hormuz.

Ghaani added that Washington’s insistence on its position in Hormuz had prompted the “smart Resistance Front” to impose the loss of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait on the United States as well.

He further warned that, following the message of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, if the United States continued its “gambling behavior” in the war, the united Resistance Front would be capable of delivering significant blows to the United States through calculated action, both on the ground and across its strategic depth.

MNA