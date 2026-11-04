Resistance commanders operationalize borderless confrontation

Pointing to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution’s recent message on confronting the enemy without geographical limitis, Major General Ghaani said Resistance Front fighters had demonstrated the unity of the various fronts by issuing a written declaration of full allegiance.

He added that this move demonstrated that Resistance Front commanders had received the Leader’s message at the highest level and put it into practice.

Ghaani concluded by paying tribute to the fighters on the front lines, describing them as courageous defenders of the honor of Islam.

MNA