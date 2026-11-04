  1. Politics
Nov 4, 2026, 5:40 PM

Ghaani:

Resistance commanders operationalize borderless confrontation

Resistance commanders operationalize borderless confrontation

TEHRAN, Nov. 04 (MNA) – Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani, commander of IRGC Quds Force, has said that the commanders Resistance forces in the region have received and operationalized the Leader's message of borderless confrontation with the enemy.

Pointing to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution’s recent message on confronting the enemy without geographical limitis, Major General Ghaani said Resistance Front fighters had demonstrated the unity of the various fronts by issuing a written declaration of full allegiance.

He added that this move demonstrated that Resistance Front commanders had received the Leader’s message at the highest level and put it into practice.

Ghaani concluded by paying tribute to the fighters on the front lines, describing them as courageous defenders of the honor of Islam.

MNA

News ID 249170

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