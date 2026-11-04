Iran marks Natl. Day of Fighting Global Arrogance amid threat

The annual rallies, which also commemorate Students’ Day, are taking place in more than 900 locations nationwide on Wednesday. This year’s central slogan is “Pledge to the Martyrs; Struggle Against Global Arrogance.”

In Tehran, the rally began at 9 a.m. from Palestine Square. Participants will proceed along Taleghani Street before gathering outside the former US Embassy, which was seized by Iranian students in November 1979 and was later renamed to the Den of Espionage.

Head of the Central Headquarters for the Commemoration of November 4 Mostafa Rostami said special programs for school and university students have been arranged along the Tehran march route.

These include the establishment of service and cultural booths, as well as exhibitions and activities designed to explain the significance of the occasion, with students and university participants taking an active role.

The organizing committee has also invited religious groups, mosque activists and members of the public from different walks of life to join the demonstrations.

The Aban 13th anniversary is being commemorated with the massive participation of people and students of Tehran from Palestine Square towards the US Embassy in Tehran, known as the Den of Espionage.

On November 4, 1979, Iranian students took over the US Den of Spies (US embassy) in Tehran in protest of numerous US conspiracies against the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

MNA