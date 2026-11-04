Iran not a nation can be intimidated via threats: FM spox

Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baghaei stressed that US has no choice but to accept Iran’s reality of invincibility.

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, he wrote, "Pride comes before a fall." Driven by greed & hubris, and acting in the service of a deceitful regime, you dragged your country into an unlawful and atrocious war against Iran. Your calculations failed, your assumptions collapsed, and your strategic misjudgments became painfully evident - all because you fundamentally misunderstood Iran and, more importantly, the resilience, determination, and national pride of the Iranian nation.”

“The American people have now sent you a clear message. Yet, if you continue to disregard reality, dismiss the lessons of history, and persist in this dangerous course, the consequences of this grave miscalculation will extend far beyond what you have already witnessed,” he added.

“So, repeat these words until their meaning becomes impossible to ignore. Hear them until you finally understand the reality behind them: Attacking Iran does not bring victory. It only results in defeat,” Baghaei underlined.

“Iran is not a nation that can be understood through arrogance, intimidated through threats, or brought to its knees through aggression. Today is 13th Aban...,” the foreign ministry spokesman added.

MNA/ 7000391