Yemeni military announces 3 ops. deep inside Saudi Arabia

According to the local Yemeni newspaper Al-Masirah, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces, said in a statement on Wednesday: By the grace of God, our armed forces successfully carried out three military operations this morning.

He added: The first operation targeted a radar facility on the Al-Qahmah Peninsula in the north of Jizan in southern Saudi Arabia with a drone, and by the grace of God it hit the target precisely.

The spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces stated: The second operation targeted the Aqefa garrison in Najran with a ballistic missile, and it successfully hit its target.

He added: The third operation targeted the border guard command and control building in Jizan with a ballistic missile, which resulted in casualties among the Saudi enemy soldiers and officers.

MNA/7000500