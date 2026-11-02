They sank!: IRGC spox to delusions of terrorist CENTCOM cmdr.

In a post on his X account late on Sunday, IRGC Spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi published an image of the drones and vessels that fell prey to Iranian Armed Forces in the Strait of Hormuz, and wrote, “They sank!”

In response to the delusions of the terrorist CENTCOM commander, General Mohebbi posted an image of drones and vessels that fell prey to Iran’s Armed Forces in the Strait of Hormuz, and wrote, "They sank!"

Earlier on Saturday, he had said that renewed war with the US would have no geographical limits, with a broad operational scope defined to strike the enemy and achieve full deterrence.

The IRGC spokesman emphasized that maximum deterrence means ensuring that no country can take a political stance against Iran, let alone entertain ambitions of seizing Iranian land and territory.

MNA/ 6996954