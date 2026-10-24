  1. Economy
Oct 24, 2026, 3:56 PM

IRGC spox reacts to rising oil prices with an image

IRGC spox reacts to rising oil prices with an image

TEHRAN, Oct. 24 (MNA) – IRGC spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi posted an image of a burning oil tanker depicting Brent crude prices rising from $116 to $117 per barrel

Mohebi shared the image on his account on X on Friday night, October 23. The image featured the words “Brent Oil Price” alongside the price increase from $116 to $117 per barrel.

The post came as vessel traffic through unauthorized routes in the Strait of Hormuz has been accompanied by incidents in recent weeks, including naval mine strikes, explosions and fires aboard ships.

IRGC spox reacts to rising oil prices with an image

Meanwhile, global Brent crude prices have continued to rise. These developments come as the United States maintains its naval blockade of Iran, while military tensions and insecurity across the region continue to weigh on global energy markets.

MNA

News ID 248856

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News