IRGC spox reacts to rising oil prices with an image

Mohebi shared the image on his account on X on Friday night, October 23. The image featured the words “Brent Oil Price” alongside the price increase from $116 to $117 per barrel.

The post came as vessel traffic through unauthorized routes in the Strait of Hormuz has been accompanied by incidents in recent weeks, including naval mine strikes, explosions and fires aboard ships.

Meanwhile, global Brent crude prices have continued to rise. These developments come as the United States maintains its naval blockade of Iran, while military tensions and insecurity across the region continue to weigh on global energy markets.

MNA