Incident reported for ship in east of Hormuz: Iran army Navy

The Iranian Navy Public Relations Department announced in a statement on Monday that "An tanker in the restricted and insecure area east of the Strait of Hormuz had an incident and caught fire after colliding with a naval mine."

The tanker had turned off its navigation systems, the sttaement said.

The Army Navy also warned "Tanker owners should learn from the fate of the vessels that intend to pass through restricted areas by turning off their detection systems, because the consequences of uncoordinated movement in high-risk areas are collisions with naval mines and fires."

MNA/6997792