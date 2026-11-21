Akraminia made the remarks during a Saturday meeting with Army commanders in southern Iran, saying the country’s Armed Forces were closely monitoring maritime developments from the eastern to the western reaches of the Strait of Hormuz.

He said the Iranian Armed Forces have demonstrated their operational readiness and ability to monitor maritime movements and maintain control over regional waters.

Akraminia added that the Army’s naval forces were monitoring the region around the clock, with strategic control extending from the eastern Strait of Hormuz to the northern Indian Ocean.

Addressing military personnel, he praised their resistance against “an enemy that considers itself the world's leading military power”, saying their efforts at operational positions had prevented the enemy from achieving its objectives.

The Army spokesperson said the United States had pursued a series of objectives through the war imposed on Iran, ranging from weakening the country’s nuclear and missile capabilities and destroying the resistance front to changing its political structure, breaking up its territory and undermining its national identity and civilization.

Despite some damage inflicted on the country, the enemy has failed to achieve its strategic objectives, and Iran has emerged victorious, he said.

Akraminia said Washington had no option but to accept Iran’s legitimate and reasonable conditions, adding that aggression and hostile actions would not enable the United States to gain control over the Strait of Hormuz.

He also warned that Iran’s enemies should not assume they could launch a war whenever they wished and end it at a time of their choosing.

Any new aggression would face a decisive, immediate and effective response from the Armed Forces, he said, adding that Iran’s defense would not be confined to any particular geographical area.

MNA