He made the remarks on Sunday at a meeting of the Coordination Council of the Iranian Parliament (Majlis), attended by the Speaker of the Parliament, members of the Presiding Board, the chairs of the specialized commissions, and also heads of the Iranian Parliament’s Research Center (IPRC) and Supreme Audit Court.

In this meeting, the chairs of the Parliament’s specialized commissions presented their views and proposals regarding the country’s most critical issues in the economic, livelihood, and defense sectors.

Referring to the Leader’s special emphasis on the necessity of ending "neither war nor peace" situation, Speaker Ghalibaf stated that addressing this situation requires moving beyond cliché and politically charged rhetoric.

Accusing one another of warmongering or capitulation is not the path to resolving this state of affairs, he said, adding that the country requires a clear, operational decision and approach in order to overcome the difficulties.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghalibaf referred to the military developments over the past two years, ranging from "Operation True Promise" to the 12-, and 40-day conflicts, adding, "Thanks to the spirit of martyrdom, self-sacrifice among the Armed Forces, combined with the rationality, determination, and prudence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the country has now achieved military deterrence against the enemy."

The enemy has come to this conclusion that it cannot launch a war against Iran similar to 40-day conflict, he stated, noting, “Consequently, it has shifted its primary focus toward disrupting Iran’s internal security, exerting economic pressure, and engineering a collapse from within. Hence, the country requires establishing unity, amity, cohesion, and attainment of sustainable deterrence."

"If we wish to keep the enemy’s threat away from the country and its people, the only path is to achieve sustainable deterrence," Ghalibaf reiterated, stating, “By attaining deterrence, we will have warded off the threat and, at the same time, fulfilled the directive of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.”

The neither-war-nor-peace situation cannot continue, the Parliament Speaker reiterated, emphasizing that the only way to ward off threats and remove the threat of war is to establish lasting deterrence.

MNA/ 7019339