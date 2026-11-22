Speaking at the continuation of the programs of “Third Hope Media Cup Festival” (a competition between media professionals from inside and outside the country to create hope with specific topics) on Sunday, he expounded on the latest situation of the space industry of the country, noting, “The Iranian Space Agency is responsible for macro management, policymaking, and regulating within the country’s space sector, so that a wide range of entities, including the private sector, universities, academic centers, and both state-owned and private companies operate within this industry."

Referring to the growth of activity of the private sector and universities in the space industry, Salarieh, who is also the deputy minister of Information and Communications Technology (ICT), reiterated, “Currently, more than 35 satellites are under construction in the country, which shows the expansion of the country's scientific, industrial and technological capacities in this field.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the ISA’s chief pointed to Martyr Soleimani Satellite System project, emphasizing that the first phase of this system consists of 24 satellites.

According to the scheduled program, the three samples of the satellites of the said system will be unveiled during this year’s Ten-Day Dawn celebrations.

He further revealed the development of remote-sensing satellites with an imaging resolution of one meter or better, noting that these satellites enable precise imaging of the Earth's surface, with the resulting data having applications across various fields.

Regarding the development of radar satellites in the country, Salarieh stated that radar satellites represent another generation of remote-sensing satellites; utilizing radar technology, and are capable of imaging the Earth's surface and collecting data regardless of atmospheric conditions, cloud cover, snow cover, or other atmospheric obstructions.

Emphasizing the importance of developing space technology for resource management and national planning, the deputy ICT minister stated that expanding satellite capabilities can create new opportunities for Earth observation, natural resource management, and the utilization of precise data across various sectors.

MNA/ 7019057