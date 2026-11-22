Earlier on Saturday, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) had said that the 19th advanced US MQ-1 drone has been shot down over Qeshm Island.

In a statement issued by the Public Relations Office of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps on Saturday, it said that the 19th advanced US-made MQ-1 drone has been shot down in the skies of Qeshm Island.

In continuation of series of innovations and successful air defense operations and following the destruction of the 58th advanced MQ-9 reconnaissance-combat drone belonging to the aggressor and terrorist US military, the talented youth and forces of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) successfully intercepted and destroyed yet another MQ-1 drone in the skies of Sirik Island, utilizing the precise and effective fire of a new integrated and advanced air defense system.

MNA