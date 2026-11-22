The Iranian team secured two gold medals through Maryam Abdollahpour and Aylar Jami, while Zahra Rahimi captured silver, earning Iran the top spot in the women’s team standings for the first time in the nation’s taekwondo history.

According to Tehran Times, all three Iranian athletes also broke into the world rankings’ top six, strengthening their position among the leading contenders for qualification for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games.

The historic achievement was further highlighted by individual honors, with Atefeh Keshavarz named World’s Best Coach and Maryam Abdollahpour receiving the award for Best Female Athlete of the Championships.

MNA