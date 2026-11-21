According to reports, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted the US bases at Sheikh Isa and Juffair on the island of Bahrain in response to US actions.

Meanwhile, Bahrain’s state television reported that the country’s air defense systems were responding to Iranian aerial attacks.

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry also urged citizens and residents to move to the nearest safe location following the activation of warning sirens in several areas.

The latest developments come after the IRGC had previously announced that it had targeted a radar system belonging to US forces at Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain.

According to an IRGC statement on November 17, its combat drones struck the radar system in response to what it described as continued violations of Iranian airspace by US drones.

As of the time of publication, no further details have been released regarding the extent of the damage or possible casualties resulting from the latest attack.

MNA