Araghchi made the remarks while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a ceremony in Tehran to mark Oman’s National Day in Tehran on Saturday.

“The blockade on Iran is totally unlawful. Of course, there is a lot of speculation and many rumors about this. I think we should give time to the ongoing negotiations and consultations among regional countries and to the role played by mediators,” he said, expressing hope that the blockade would be lifted through a reasonable solution.

Commenting on a visit by a Qatari delegation to Tehran on Friday evening, the foreign minister said it was not unusual.

“Such a trip is not unusual at all. Intermediaries are constantly in contact with Iran and the US, holding meetings with both sides and conveying proposals between them,” Araghchi said, stressing that Iran’s position is totally clear.

The Strait of Hormuz will not be reopened unless Iran’s demands are fully met, he said, adding that Iran remains ready to continue dialogue and is prepared to defend itself in the best possible way.

MNA