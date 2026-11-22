Iran exported its non-oil products to the neighboring Afghanistan through Dogharoun Customs Office in Taybad, Director General of Dogharoun Customs in Taybad said on Saturday.

He went on to say that 745,700 tons of goods, valued at $247.59 million, were exported to Afghanistan through the official crossing during the period, recording a 10% increase in value, as compared to the same period last year.

He added that the total volume of transit goods destined for Afghanistan through Dogharoun reached 1.216 million tons, valued at $2.398 billion.

Rahimizadeh also noted that 256,345 tons of transit goods worth $355.6 million entered the Dogharoun crossing during the seven-month period.

Meanwhile, 11,884 tons of goods, valued at $22.35 million, were imported from Afghanistan through the border crossing in this period, he said.

MNA