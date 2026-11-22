Any breach of Iranian airspace will be met with a firm and decisive response, he emphasized.

Earlier on Saturday, General Vahidi paid a visit to an underground missile city for the first time as the force unveils a new dual-missile launcher.

Speaking during his visit to a new missile city, he stated that the events unfolding for the enemy were only the beginning, adding that the enemy would witness humiliation and defeat and that truth would prevail over falsehood.

The IRGC commander was briefed on the latest status of the IRGC Aerospace Force preparedness and the latest missile achievements.

MNA