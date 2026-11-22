According to the Yemeni Al-Masirah news channel, Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, announced: The Saudi enemy carried out 81 air and missile attacks on the capital (Sanaa) and the provinces of Al-Jawf, Taiz, Saada, Marib, Lahj, Al-Bayda and Al-Hodeidah in the past 24 hours.

The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces added: The attacks by the Saudi enemy targeted civilian infrastructure, which resulted in casualties among civilians, including dead and wounded. F-15 and Typhoon fighter jets took off from the Khamis Mushait and Taif air bases, and the missile attacks also took place from the Najran region.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree continued: "The total number of air and missile attacks carried out by the Saudi-led coalition since the escalation of aggression against our country began has reached 5,581."

MNA