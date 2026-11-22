The number of martyrs in the war on Gaza has reached 74,742.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced that in the past 24 hours, the bodies of 6 martyrs, including 4 new martyrs and two martyrs who were pulled out from under the rubble, were transferred to Gaza hospitals, and 33 people were injured.

According to this report, since the implementation of the ceasefire on October 11, 2025, 1,675 Palestinians have been martyred and 6,095 have been injured. In addition, the bodies of 851 martyrs have been pulled out from under the rubble during this period.

Thus, the number of martyrs in the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the aggression has reached 74,742, and the number of injured has reached 176,227.

MNA