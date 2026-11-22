Officers responded to reports of two individuals with firearms in the Cleveland suburb of Parma, a communications officer with the Parma Police Department said.

Police have identified and detained two gunmen, and there is no ongoing danger to the public.

Police said at about 6:05 p.m., Parma Police and Fire personnel responded to reports of shots fired involving multiple victims at Pandora’s Magical Events Venue in the Cleveland suburb of Parma.

The shooting incident was described by police as a "domestic situation during a baby shower."

Upon arrival, Parma Police officers determined there were four casualties in total and no danger to the public.

The three people killed were a 17-year-old girl and two men, aged 19 and 45. The fourth victim, a woman aged 39, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her leg.

Parma Police Crime Scene Unit secured the area to process the scene and collect evidence, according to Xinhua news agency.

Both firearms involved in the incident had been recovered and secured as evidence.

Investigators said the 19-year-old man killed in the incident was one of the shooters and had fathered the unborn baby who the shower was held for.

MNA