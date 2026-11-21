According to the IRGC, the drone was targeted and destroyed moments earlier with precise fire in the northern Persian Gulf waters off the coast of Bushehr Province.

The IRGC stressed in its statement that any violation of Iranian airspace is unacceptable, adding that attempts to use various reconnaissance and military equipment would be met with a response from Iranian armed forces.

The Persian Gulf is considered one of the region’s most sensitive security areas due to its strategic location and proximity to major shipping routes, as well as military and energy facilities. Iran has repeatedly warned against violations of its airspace and territorial waters in the region, stating that it monitors the movements of foreign aircraft and reconnaissance equipment. The presence and operations of foreign military and surveillance equipment near Iran’s coastline have also remained a concern for Iranian military officials.

MNA