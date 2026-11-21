Gharibabadi, made the remarks while speaking to reporters, criticizing countries that supplied the Sadam Hussein regime with chemical weapons in the past but are now accusing Iran of pursuing such weapons.

He also criticized the US president’s remarks concerning chemical and microbial weapons, noting that the United States was once among the countries with the largest stockpiles of chemical weapons and was required to destroy all of them by 2010.

Gharibabadi emphasized that Iran has been one of the biggest victims of chemical weapons use, adding that US companies and the US government had supplied part of these weapons to the Saddam Hussein regime.

He stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran has neither possessed nor used chemical weapons and considers such weapons inhumane. According to Gharibabadi, accusing Iran despite being aware of these facts reflects double standards and political distortions aimed at making the country’s status as a victim of chemical weapons attacks forgotten.

As regards the continued economic blockade against Iran, Gharibabadi said the Islamic Republic considers the blockade an act of war and will take whatever measures are necessary to break it.

He also reported that Iran remains in contact with mediators, including Qatar, through both in-person and virtual discussions to explore whether another opportunity can be created for diplomacy.

Gharibabadi expressed appreciation for Qatar’s mediation efforts and confirmed that a Qatari delegation had visited Iran the previous evening, holding talks with Iranian officials before departing.

MNA