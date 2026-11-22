In a post on his X account on Sunday, General Rezaei wrote, “The world has changed and you [Trump] cannot restore the Old-World Order with the outdated photographs!”

Iran in 2026 is not the Iran of the 1943 Tehran Conference or the 1945 Yalta Conference, he said, noting, “Nor is the US of 2026 the America of that era; it has become a defeated nation, not a victorious one."

His message came after US President Donald Trump shared a graphic on his Truth Social account comparing himself, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin with the Allied leaders who met at the 1945 Yalta Conference.

The Yalta Conference, held in February 1945, brought together the leaders of the United States, Britain and the Soviet Union to discuss the post-World War II order and the future of Europe.

MNA