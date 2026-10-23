Yet two other supertankers hit mines in Hormuz: IRGC

According to the Public Relations office of the IRGC Navy, early Friday, two offending supertankers—which were attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz via an unauthorized southern route—struck naval mines. The resulting explosions and intense fires incapacitated their engine rooms, bringing the vessels to a complete halt.

Together, these tankers were carrying over 4.5 million barrels of crude oil, the IRGC Navy saidm adding that following the mine strikes off the southern coast of the Strait of Hormuz, the vessels were left behind by their crews.

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