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Oct 30, 2026, 1:23 PM

Qatari delegation arrives in Tehran for talks: Iranian media

Qatari delegation arrives in Tehran for talks: Iranian media

TEHRAN, Oct. 30 (MNA) – A Qatari delegation arrived in Tehran on Friday morning for talks with senior Iranian officials on issues of mutual interest, local Iranian media citing diplomatic sources said on Friday.

The delegation is headed by a senior adviser to Qatar’s prime minister and foreign minister, IRNA reported.

The meetings are expected to focus on strengthening Iran-Qatar relations and exchanging views on the latest regional developments.

MNA

News ID 249029

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