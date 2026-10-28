Iran slams West attempts to whitewash U.S. misconduct

"Washington’s contempt for diplomacy is once again laid bare. President Trump’s admission that he never believed in the Islamabad MoU and considered it a waste of time exposes the hollowness of their diplomatic commitments.

For Iran, this is nothing new. Washington has a long record of reneging on its commitments and treating international obligations as disposable whenever they become inconvenient," Baghaei posted on X.

"There is absolutely no justification for European states and other apologists for Washington to continue whitewashing U.S. misconduct and shielding it from accountability."

"Broken commitments cannot be excused, international law cannot be applied selectively, and no amount of political spin can absolve Washington of accountability."

MNA