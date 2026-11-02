  1. Politics
Nov 2, 2026, 3:10 PM

Dep. sec. of Iran SNSC meets China’s top diplomat in Beijing

Dep. sec. of Iran SNSC meets China’s top diplomat in Beijing

TEHRAN, Nov. 02 (MNA) – Deputy for International Affairs at Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Bagheri met and held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in the capital Beijing on Monday.

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Ali Bagheri has travelled to Beijing for talks with Chinese officials to discuss bilateral ties and the latest developments in the region and the world.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments.

Chinese foreign minister, for his part, emphasized that dialogue and negotiation are the only solution to resolving the current conflict in West Asia, reaffirming Beijing’s support for Tehran in safeguarding its sovereignty and security.

MNA/ 6997521

News ID 249102
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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