Regional security must be ensured by countries of region

Iran’s top diplomat made the remarks at a ceremony held at the venue of the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS) on Sunday to commemorate martyr Kamal Kharrazi former head of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations

He stated that any security plan originating from within region itself is welcomed.

Foreign players should not be in the region as they're only seeking security of Israeli regime, he said, emphasizing that Zionist regime’s officials are trying to sow seeds of discord and division in the region.

“We still believe that our region should enjoy an indigenous peace, free from foreign interference. The wars of the past year represent a turning point in the region’s history and have disrupted all existing structures. This is the reality, and nothing will be the same as it was before,” he added.

Martyr Kharrazi, who was the then foreign minister of Iran, was assassinated following a terrorist attack by the US-Zionist enemy.

The Zionist regime is the only warmongering factor in the region that consistently pursues war and incites conflict, Araghchi said, noting, “These are lessons drawn from two wars, and the region is now seeking to re-evaluate its perspective. We welcome any initiative aimed at fostering indigenous security. It is a positive step for countries to seek to ensure their own security. Our region must move toward a state where the presence of foreign forces is reduced to zero. These forces arrived in the region to ensure Israel’s security, and their continued presence brings nothing but insecurity.”

MNA