Widespread protests, clashes with police in Europe (+PHOTOS)

In a report on the widespread protests across Europe, the Al Jazeera website wrote that a massive wave of protests, accompanied by clashes between the public and security forces, swept through Europe on Saturday. These protests have emerged in response to political, economic, and social issues.

Italy

In Italy, thousands of people, including students, truck drivers, and farmers, took to the streets to protest against rising living costs, particularly regarding housing and fuel, as well as a reduction in government support.

Protesters lashed out at the implementation of security measures in the country, rather than addressing their legitimate demands. Protests also took place in major Italian cities—including Rome, Turin, Bologna, and Milan—against the war in the Middle East.

During these protests, violent clashes occurred between citizens and security forces, and at least 371 people—including 110 minors—were detained.

Albania

In Albania, too, students spearheaded protests against government corruption, scandals, a decline in job opportunities, and the poor quality of education. Protesters in Albania demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama and criticized a luxury project in the country involving the Trump family.

Protests in Albania escalated into clashes with security forces, with police using tear gas, water cannons, and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

Protesters also set fires near the entrance to the Ministry of Agriculture in the Albanian capital. In other cities, protesters set fires at government buildings and banks, and used fireworks. They also smashed the windows of several shops.

Belgium

Hundreds of young people in Belgium took to the streets to protest against the country's austerity policies and educational reforms, calling for increased financial support for the education sector, as well as improvements to purchasing power and public services. They also criticized the violence employed by police forces.

Security forces also used tear gas and pepper spray to disperse these protesters. Demonstrators in Albertine Square voiced their opposition to the federal government's policies. In the Saint-Gilles area, protesters set fire to some of the barriers erected by security forces.

France

The French Interior Ministry issued a statement announcing that 410,000 people participated in nationwide demonstrations on Saturday (against high prices and the high cost of living).

Agence France-Presse (AFP), citing the country's police, reported that tear gas and water cannons have been used to counter unrest in Paris. A number of protesters have also been arrested.

MNA/ 6988792