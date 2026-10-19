Iran summons German ambassador over repeated allegations

Dittmann was summoned on October 19, 2026, by Alireza Yousefi, Assistant Foreign Minister and Director General for Western Europe, who conveyed the Islamic Republic’s strong objection to what he described as the inappropriate approach adopted by some German officials toward Iran.

Yousefi stressed that making security-related allegations against Iran had long been a tactic employed by the Israeli regime and some Western countries.

Iran Criticizes German Judiciary

The Director General for Western Europe also stated that providing judicial cover for baseless political claims would not lend credibility to such allegations but would instead undermine the credibility of Germany’s judicial system.

Yousefi further assured the German ambassador that German officials’ attempts to implicate Iran were aimed at diverting attention from the German government’s responsibility for supporting and participating in the US-Israeli military aggression against Iran.

He emphasized that such tactics would in no way deter Iran from pursuing Germany’s international responsibility for its participation in war crimes committed during the US and Israeli military aggression against Iran.

The German ambassador said he would convey Iran’s concerns to the relevant authorities in his country.

Separately, Germany’s Foreign Ministry summoned Iran’s ambassador on Monday over allegations of an attempted attack against a leader of one of the country’s Jewish communities.

In a post on the social media platform X, the German Foreign Ministry said it would not tolerate attacks against Jewish residents and strongly condemned what it described as Iran’s actions.

A few days earlier, a court in Germany sentenced two men to prison over alleged plans to attack prominent pro-Israeli figures and spy on Jewish people on behalf of Iran’s intelligence services.

MNA