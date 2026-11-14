The agreement was reached during a meeting between Iran’s Vice President and Head of the Department of Environment, Sheena Ansari, and Turkish Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum. They met on Friday in Antalya on the sidelines of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) that takes place from November 9 to 20.

Ansari referred to the environmental consequences of recent military actions against Iran, describing attacks on fuel storage facilities around Tehran as instances of ecocide.

She also called for the appointment of special representatives by Iran and Turkiye to advance the work of their joint environmental cooperation committee, with a focus on resilient cities and sharing experience in implementing the Zero Waste program.

Kurum described Iran as a partner in advancing the goals of the ongoing COP 31st summit and said developing countries should adopt common positions, noting that developed nations had failed to honor their climate commitments.

He also expressed Turkiye’s readiness to broaden cooperation with Iran in resilient urban development, waste management, implementation of the Zero Waste program, and reducing carbon footprints.

Sheena Ansari also held a separate meeting with Iraq’s Environment Minister Sarwa Abdulwahid Qadir. The two sides stressed the need for joint environmental cooperation between Iran and Iraq.

MNA/IRN