Radin Haddarzi got the ball rolling for Iran in the third minute, tapping home from close range after good work from Mohammad Parsa on the right, Tehran Times reported.

Amirmohammad Zarei made it 2-0 in the 13th minute, benefitting from a poor Sri Lanka clearance before Aliasghar Naderi slotted home a 16th minute penalty. A breakaway a minute later saw Naderi tucking in the rebound after Imadh Shareeq had parried Zarei’s initial shot with the latter then curling a spectacular free-kick into the top corner in the 28th minute.

Further strikes from Haddarzi (36th), Zarei (45th+1) and Amirali Alimardani (45th+3) gave Iran a comfortable 8-0 lead at the break.

There was to be no respite for Sri Lanka after the interval as Iran pressed on with Amirsam Jannatalipour steering home from close range in the 56th minute after Shareeq had misjudged the flight of the ball with Naderi closing in for an attempted header.

Naderi scored his fourth of the game two minutes later, curling in a beautiful shot from the edge of the box with Jannatalipour’s header in the 68th minute completing a superb Iran performance, the-afc.com reported.

MNA