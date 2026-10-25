Thousands protest against Netanyahu ahead of elections

Thousands of Zionist protesters took part in a demonstration in Tel Aviv against Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet on the eve of the Zionist regime's parliamentary elections, Al-Manar reported.

The rally was organized by families of Israeli captives and those killed during Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, and participants demanded that regime officials be held accountable for the failure against the operation.

Opposition leaders, including Gadi Eisenkot, Netanyahu's main rival, also took part in the demonstration.

A poll conducted in the occupied territories ahead of the elections indicates that none of the political blocs will secure a majority of parliamentary seats.

MNA