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Oct 18, 2026, 10:15 AM

Thousands hold anti-Trump protest in main US cities (+PHOTOS)

Thousands hold anti-Trump protest in main US cities (+PHOTOS)

TEHRAN, Oct. 18 (MNA) – On Sunday, thousands marched in major US cities, including Los Angeles and Dallas, in nationwide protests against Donald Trump and administration policies.

No Kings rallies return to Louisville to promote early voting

People protested President Donald Trump on Frankfort Avenue in St. Matthews Saturday afternoon at a No Kings protest.

The Kentuckiana Raging Grannies and Grumpy Grampies sung songs as they protested President Donald Trump on Frankfort Avenue in St. Matthews Saturday afternoon at a No Kings protest.

A lone Donald Trump supporter with a TRUMP 2028 flag walked through the anti-Trump crowd that lined the sidewalks on Frankfort Avenue Saturday at a No Kings protest.

People protested President Donald Trump on Frankfort Avenue in St. Matthews Saturday afternoon at a No Kings protest.

Thousands hold anti-Trump protest in main US cities (+PHOTOS)

Thousands hold anti-Trump protest in main US cities (+PHOTOS)

Thousands hold anti-Trump protest in main US cities (+PHOTOS)

MNA

News ID 248672
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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