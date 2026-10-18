Thousands hold anti-Trump protest in main US cities (+PHOTOS)

No Kings rallies return to Louisville to promote early voting

People protested President Donald Trump on Frankfort Avenue in St. Matthews Saturday afternoon at a No Kings protest.

The Kentuckiana Raging Grannies and Grumpy Grampies sung songs as they protested President Donald Trump on Frankfort Avenue in St. Matthews Saturday afternoon at a No Kings protest.

A lone Donald Trump supporter with a TRUMP 2028 flag walked through the anti-Trump crowd that lined the sidewalks on Frankfort Avenue Saturday at a No Kings protest.

People protested President Donald Trump on Frankfort Avenue in St. Matthews Saturday afternoon at a No Kings protest.

MNA