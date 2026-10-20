Qatar says Iran-US talks ongoing, warns of wider regional war

“On the negotiations of the JCPOA, they are ongoing, we are seeing engagement from both parties,” Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said at the Global Security Forum in Doha.
“The fact that we’re not hearing about it is a good sign that we’re doing our job properly,” he said, stressing the importance of confidential negotiations.
MNA
TEHRAN, Oct. 20 (MNA) – Qatar says negotiations between Iran and the US are continuing, with both sides engaging in diplomatic efforts despite growing tensions and fears of renewed fighting.
“On the negotiations of the JCPOA, they are ongoing, we are seeing engagement from both parties,” Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari said at the Global Security Forum in Doha.
News ID 248749
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