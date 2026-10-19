  1. Economy
Oct 19, 2026, 7:44 PM

Russian PM says expanding economic ties with Iran a priority

Russian PM says expanding economic ties with Iran a priority

TEHRAN, Oct. 19 (MNA) – Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said expanding trade and economic cooperation with Iran is a priority for Moscow.

He made the remarks in a meeting with First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on Monday.

According to Russia’s RT, Mishustin said Moscow was committed to strengthening economic ties with Tehran and noted that Russia had provided extensive humanitarian assistance to Iran following the US-Israeli-imposed war against the country.

Mishustin also asked Aref to convey Russian President Vladimir Putin’s greetings to President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Russian prime minister highlighted progress on the International North-South Transport Corridor, saying its development would help establish new production and logistics chains across Eurasia.

Aref arrived in the Tajik capital early Monday to attend a meeting of prime ministers from SCO member states. During his two-day visit, he is also scheduled to hold talks with several counterparts attending the gathering.

MNA

News ID 248725

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News