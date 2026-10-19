Russian PM says expanding economic ties with Iran a priority

He made the remarks in a meeting with First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on Monday.

According to Russia’s RT, Mishustin said Moscow was committed to strengthening economic ties with Tehran and noted that Russia had provided extensive humanitarian assistance to Iran following the US-Israeli-imposed war against the country.

Mishustin also asked Aref to convey Russian President Vladimir Putin’s greetings to President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Russian prime minister highlighted progress on the International North-South Transport Corridor, saying its development would help establish new production and logistics chains across Eurasia.

Aref arrived in the Tajik capital early Monday to attend a meeting of prime ministers from SCO member states. During his two-day visit, he is also scheduled to hold talks with several counterparts attending the gathering.

MNA