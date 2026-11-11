In a statement regarding the designation of the Argentine Navy and Air Force as terrorist organizations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran has declared, “Since the government of Argentina, in a hostile act contrary to the fundamental principles of the international law, has designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), an official branch of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as a terrorist entity, the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, acting based on the principle of reciprocity and pursuant to the 2019 law titled "Reciprocal Action Against the Designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a Terrorist Organization by the United States", stipulates that any country that in any way complies with or supports the United States' decision to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization shall be subject to reciprocal measures.

Accordingly, Islamic Republic of Iran deems the Argentine Navy and the Argentine Air Force subject to the aforementioned law and its provisions, and designates them as terrorist organizations.

According to this statement, it is obvious that the responsibility for all consequences resulting from this issue is borne by the government of Argentina.

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