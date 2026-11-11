  1. Politics
Nov 11, 2026, 9:19 AM

US House blocks bid to impeach Hegseth, for now

US House blocks bid to impeach Hegseth, for now

TEHRAN, Nov. 11 (MNA) – An effort to impeach US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, blaming him for waging war on Iran without congressional authorisation, has failed on Capitol Hill.

A majority of the House of Representatives agreed to refer impeachment articles to a committee - essentially killing the effort introduced by Republican congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky - for now, BBC reported. 

The bid to find the cabinet secretary guilty of misconduct and ultimately remove him from office was seen as a long shot as it could have required a number of other Republicans to defy President Donald Trump.

Massie was the only Republican to vote against moving the resolution to the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

His effort failed in a 211-204 vote, with more than a dozen members, including 11 Democrats, missing the vote.

The move to send the measure to the panel effectively kills the effort, as there is only a short period of time left in this Congress before Democrats take control in January.

MNA 

News ID 249323

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