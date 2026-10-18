Updating Iran defense capabilities changed enemy calculations

Speaking in an open session of the Iranian Parliament on Sunday, he emphasized, “Following the 12-day war waged by US and Zionist regime against Iran jointly, the defensive capabilities have been upgraded in such a way that they have altered the enemy’s assessments and calculations, and have created deep doubt among the enemies regarding the continuation of the war.

In the beginning of speech, the newly-elected defense minister commemorated the name and memory of founding father of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA), martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, all martyrs of the Islamic Revolution, martyred defense ministers, especially former Iran’s Minister of Defense Major General Aziz Nasirzadeh.

“We have taken all necessary measures to counter the “Mother of All Bombs” and are confident in our preparations. We are carrying out our duties with complete confidence,” the defense minister emphasized.

Following his approval by parliament, Akhlaghi said the enemy is facing a strategic deadlock because “changes are underway in the nature of threats, the logic of military power, the technological environment and the regional order.”

Iran’s defensive strength depended not only on its operational capabilities but also on its understanding of the strategic environment, He added.

“Since the 12-day war, our defense capabilities have been upgraded and modernized in ways that have changed the enemy’s assessments and calculations,” he noted.

Lashing out at US President Donald Trump for using the sacred term 'mother' for a bomb to threaten Iran, he noted, “If he drops a bomb, he should consider how many of his troops might have to be carried out in body bags. If he follows through on his threats, he will have to face the dire consequences.”

Pointing to the nature of recent conflicts, he stated that modern warfare is "hybrid" in nature—integrating military engagement with economic sanctions and restrictions, cyber warfare, supply chain disruption, information warfare, and the restriction of access to technology.

Consequently, effectively addressing these threats requires a comprehensive understanding of the environment and preparedness to counter the various dimensions of such warfare, he added.

In conclusion, he seized this opportunity to thank President Pezeshkian for trusting him and unwavering support of high-ranking military officials in nominating him for the responsibility of guiding the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics.

Earlier on Sunday, Iranian lawmakers voted for Mehrdad Akhlaghi Ketabchi to appoint him as the Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics in an open session on Sunday, after reviewing his plans and qualifications.

He succeeded Major General Aziz Nasirzadeh, the previous defense minister, who was martyred during criminal attacks by the United States and the Zionist regime on February 28.

MNA/ 6981324