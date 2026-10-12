Iranian nation to never surrender: AEOI chief says

Speaking at the conference “Ecocide: The Silent War Crime” on Sunday, Eslami stated that Iranian combatants and powerful Armed Forces of the country have delivered firm and harsh responses to the enemy.

However, he emphasized that a fundamental difference between Iran and its adversaries is that Iran’s Armed Forces, guided by the teachings of Islam, target only military objectives and refrain from retaliating against civilians.

He further stated that recent attacks had targeted not only Iran’s nuclear facilities, whose destruction could have serious environmental consequences, but also non-nuclear sites, including refineries, petrochemical complexes and irradiation centers affiliated with the AEOI. These facilities, he noted, provide valuable services in healthcare, food safety and protecting public security.

According to Eslami, attacking centers where radioactive sources are used to conduct measurements, control safety processes and monitor production demonstrated the attackers’ disregard for human life, the environment and the rights of future generations.

MNA