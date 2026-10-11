IAEA failed to back peaceful use of nuclear energy: Eslami

Mohammad Eslami made the remarks late on Sunday, denouncing the IAEA for yielding to pressure from the United States and Zionist regime.

Pointing to the Iranian president’s remark at the 81st UN General Assembly that “the bomb is in Israel, while the inspectors are in Iran,” Eslami said the statement laid bare the contradictions in the international approach to nuclear issues. He argued that double standards and criminal conduct have damaged the UN Charter and led to international laws being disregarded and violated.

The AEOI chief said the international legal framework established after World War II has been largely paralyzed by US unilateralism and excessive demands. Washington, he added, has withdrawn from international organizations and cooperative arrangements whenever they failed to serve its interests, seeking to impose its preferred unipolar world order.

Eslami stressed that peaceful nuclear energy belongs to all nations and that, under international law and the IAEA’s regulations, the agency is responsible for encouraging, facilitating and supporting equitable access to this technology.

He said the IAEA has failed for years to fulfill that responsibility toward Iran and has instead pursued policies aimed at slowing the country’s progress under US and Israeli pressure.

MNA