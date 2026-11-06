Threatening nuclear sites sign of US desperation: AEOI chief

Speaking to Russia Today (RT) on Thursday, Eslami said, “The fact that the US president constantly threatens to attack Kuh-e Kolang, and has previously threatened other locations in various ways, is a clear sign of their desperation.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Eslami criticized International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, saying he has become an “obedient agent” of Iran’s adversaries by providing them with information about the country’s nuclear programme.

He said such actions amount to an abuse of the authority entrusted to international institutions and called into question their credibility, while exposing serious weaknesses in the Charter of the United Nations and the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

The AEOI chief strongly condemned the IAEA Director General’s double standards, saying, “These double standards have become so evident that they are now being openly practiced.”

Asked whether Iran would withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Eslami said that the issue requires a strategic, high-level decision that falls within the country’s sovereign authority.

He added, “However, what matters is that our country makes its decisions within a broader strategic framework based on national security considerations and national interests.”

MNA