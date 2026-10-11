Iran to pursue national interests through diplomacy, battle

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the international conference “Ecocide: The Silent War Crime” in Tehran on Sunday, Kamalvandi said Iranian authorities had stressed that the country was pursuing negotiations and resistance simultaneously.

Iran would pursue its national interests with determination, he said, adding that securing them through diplomacy would be preferable. Otherwise, the country would seek to achieve them on the battlefield.

The conference was held at the Department of Environment’s conference hall to examine the legal, humanitarian and environmental dimensions of war crimes and environmental devastation committed by the United States and the Israeli regime in Iran and the Gaza Strip.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and AEOI chief Mohammad Eslami also addressed the gathering, which focused on the consequences of environmental destruction during the recent conflicts.

MNA