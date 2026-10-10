Regional diplomacy must not be limited to holding meetings

In a message issued late on Friday, Pezeshkian stated that the regional diplomacy should not be limited merely to holding the meetings.

Regional diplomacy should not be limited merely to holding meetings; rather, it must serve as a genuine tool for crisis management, sustaining dialogue, preventing the escalation of tensions, and advancing practical cooperation, he underlined.

Iranian President Pezeshkian reiterated that regional diplomacy must go beyond meetings to manage crises, maintain dialogue, prevent escalation and promote practical cooperation.

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