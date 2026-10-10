  1. Politics
Oct 10, 2026, 8:55 AM

Pres. Pezeshkian:

Regional diplomacy must not be limited to holding meetings

Regional diplomacy must not be limited to holding meetings

TEHRAN, Oct. 10 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said that genuine regional security and stability cannot be achieved when one part of the region faces destabilizing measures and economic pressure.

In a message issued late on Friday, Pezeshkian stated that the regional diplomacy should not be limited merely to holding the meetings.

Regional diplomacy should not be limited merely to holding meetings; rather, it must serve as a genuine tool for crisis management, sustaining dialogue, preventing the escalation of tensions, and advancing practical cooperation, he underlined.

Iranian President Pezeshkian reiterated that regional diplomacy must go beyond meetings to manage crises, maintain dialogue, prevent escalation and promote practical cooperation.

Regional diplomacy must not be limited to holding meetings

MA/6972894

News ID 248449
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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