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Oct 8, 2026, 11:43 AM

Terrorist killed as police repel attack in SE Iran

Terrorist killed as police repel attack in SE Iran

TEHRAN, Oct. 08 (MNA) – One terrorist attacker was killed and several others wounded after police forces responded forcefully to an attack on a patrol in Golshan county, Sistan and Baluchestan province.

The Sistan and Baluchestan police information centre announced that, following an explosion along the exit route of two police units from the county police command headquarters in Golshan, shootings by armed individuals subsequently took place, which were met with a fierce and forceful response from police forces.

Following the readiness and rapid reaction of the police forces, one of the terrorist attackers was killed, and a number of other armed elements were wounded.

The area is under the monitoring and surveillance of security and police forces, and measures to identify and deal with other elements involved in this terrorist act are continuing.

MNA

News ID 248419

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